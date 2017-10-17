BBC Sport - Tommy Bridewell and Richard Cooper excited about making NW200 debuts in 2018
Bridewell and Cooper excited about NW debuts in 2018
- From the section Northern Ireland
British Superbike riders Tommy Bridewell and Richard Cooper tell BBC Sport NI's Stephen Watson why they have decided to make their debuts at the North West 200 international road races in 2018.
The pair both visited the Triangle circuit on the north coast of Northern Ireland on Tuesday to receive some advice from eight-time winner at the event, Steve Plater.
