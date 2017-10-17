North West 200: Tommy Bridewell and Richard Cooper to make debuts in 2018

Media playback is not supported on this device Tommy Bridewell and Richard Cooper are set to compete at the North West 200

British Superbike regulars Tommy Bridewell and Richard Cooper are to make their debuts at the North West 200 international road races in May 2018.

Both riders made a visit to the Triangle circuit on Tuesday, where eight-time winner Steve Plater offered some advice ahead of their first racing appearances at the event.

The pair have yet to confirm what teams they will ride for next season.

Northern Ireland's Carl Phillips is also hoping to make his bow next year.

Phillips has been competing in the British Superstock Championship this year on a Suzuki under the MD Racing banner, a team run by road racer Michael Dunlop.

Cooper currently rides for the Bennett's Suzuki outfit and finished second in the British Superstock 1000cc series, while Bridewell is with the WD40 Kawasaki team, with whom he ended up 17th in the feature Superbike championship.

Cooper, 34, from Nottingham, won the British Superstock 1000 title in 2011 and has a best overall finish of eighth in the Superbike standings in 2015.

Bridewell, 29, was fourth in the 2014 BSB season.

North West 200 Race Director Mervyn Whyte says it has taken a couple of years of hard work to sign the high-profile riders from the British series.