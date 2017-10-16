World Cup 2018: Northern Ireland will not be seeded for play-offs

Northern Ireland finished second behind Germany in their qualifying group

Northern Ireland have dropped below Denmark in the Fifa rankings, meaning they will not be seeded for the 2018 World Cup play-offs.

The Danes have moved up seven places in the rankings and will be seeded along with Switzerland, Italy and Croatia.

They will each be drawn against the unseeded Northern Ireland, who dropped three places, Republic of Ireland, Sweden and Greece.

The draw will take place on Tuesday, 17 October at 13:00 BST in Zurich.