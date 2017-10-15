BBC Sport - Irish Cup highlights: Last-gasp Lisnagarvey edge out Banbridge
Last-gasp Lisnagarvey edge out Banbridge
- From the section Northern Ireland
Sean Murray hits a late winner for Lisnagarvey to clinch a 3-2 victory over holders Banbridge in the Irish Cup first round.
The Irish international fired low into the net in the final minute at Havelock Park on Sunday.
Daniel Buser netted twice for Garvey while Philip Browne and Alex Tinney were on target for the hosts.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired