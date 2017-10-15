BBC Sport - Irish Cup highlights: Last-gasp Lisnagarvey edge out Banbridge

Last-gasp Lisnagarvey edge out Banbridge

Sean Murray hits a late winner for Lisnagarvey to clinch a 3-2 victory over holders Banbridge in the Irish Cup first round.

The Irish international fired low into the net in the final minute at Havelock Park on Sunday.

Daniel Buser netted twice for Garvey while Philip Browne and Alex Tinney were on target for the hosts.

Top videos

Video

Last-gasp Lisnagarvey edge out Banbridge

Video

'Jesus best young player since Messi'

Video

Something wrong with Arsenal DNA - Keown

Video

Benitez 'really pleased' with Newcastle performance

Video

Everton needed bit of luck to get draw - Koeman

Video

Hughton disappointed not to hold on for win

Video

Pellegrino positive after 'chaotic' draw

Video

My son hates me for beating Arsenal - Deeney

Video

Guardiola hails 'best performance' of City reign

Video

'Scandalous' penalty decision angers Wenger

Video

Hodgson delighted for match-winner Zaha

Video

Liverpool unlucky not to win - Klopp

Video

Rap Battle: Bolasie vs 10-year-old

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired