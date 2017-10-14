BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Coleraine players celebrate victory over Linfield
Controversy at leaders Coleraine beat Linfield
- From the section Northern Ireland
Jamie McGonigle scores a disputed late winner for Coleraine against Linfield in the Irish Premiership top two battle.
Linfield defender Mark Haughey had cancelled out Brad Lyons’ opener, before McGonigle struck in the dying seconds.
Blues boss David Healy was sent off as Linfield protested that the ball had not fully crossed the line.
