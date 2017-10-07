BBC Sport - Michael O'Neill says Northern Ireland will have 'victory mindset' in Norway
O'Neill says NI ready for Norway contest
- From the section Football
Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill says his team will aim for victory in Norway on Sunday evening even though a point may be enough to confirm their World Cup play-off place.
"A draw will probably be enough but we come with a mindset to win the game," said O'Neill.
The manager paid tribute to midfielder Oliver Norwood who will win his 50th cap in Oslo.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired