BBC Sport - Charlie Eastwood delighted with championship success
Eastwood delighted with championship success
- From the section Motorsport
Charlie Eastwood says winning the Porsche Carrera Cup GB championship is “unbelievable” after a tense final race at Brands Hatch.
The Belfast driver claimed the title by virtue of having more victories after tying on points with Dino Zamparelli.
Eastwood need a top-five finish to secure the title and he came in fifth after a race-long battle with Zamparelli’s team-mates.
