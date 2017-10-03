BBC Sport - Charlie Eastwood delighted with championship success

Eastwood delighted with championship success

Charlie Eastwood says winning the Porsche Carrera Cup GB championship is “unbelievable” after a tense final race at Brands Hatch.

The Belfast driver claimed the title by virtue of having more victories after tying on points with Dino Zamparelli.

Eastwood need a top-five finish to secure the title and he came in fifth after a race-long battle with Zamparelli’s team-mates.

