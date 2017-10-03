BBC Sport - 'Emotional' Ballyclare return for World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea
'Emotional' Ballyclare return for Rea
- From the section Northern Ireland
Three time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea says he has surpassed all of his expectations and dreams after returning home to Ballyclare.
Rea, 30, received a hero's welcome at the Sixmile Leisure Centre, where a crowd of supporters had gathered to celebrate his achievement of becoming the first rider to win three titles in a row.
"It was the first time I got really choked up about the whole thing," Rea said, "the support has been overwhelming."
