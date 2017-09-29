BBC Sport - World Superbikes: Eugene Laverty says 2017 season has been 'a big let down'

Laverty says 2017 season has been 'a big let-down'

Eugene Laverty concedes that his 2017 season in World Superbikes has been "a big let-down" as he battles to secure a podium finish before the season ends.

"The second half of the season has been so much better. We have taken small steps forward in the last two rounds and our aim remains to get on that podium, but we are running out of time."

The Aprilia rider will remain with the SMR outfit for a second season next year and hopes to make progress in the development of the bike over the winter.

Top videos

Video

Laverty says 2017 season has been 'a big let-down'

Video

Roy falls four short of century

  • From the section Cricket
Video

'Brilliant' diving catch removes Gayle for 40

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Gale's dramatic drop-goal sends Castleford into Grand Final

Video

GB's Franklin wins gold at Canoe Slalom Worlds

Video

I was star-struck playing against Rooney - Clucas

Video

The powerlifting soldier who chose to have her leg amputated

Video

Nelson stars as Packers beat Bears

Video

Gary Lineker Meets Pep Guardiola

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Meet the 'Miracle Boy': The triple amputee with four Invictus Games medals

Video

'Clear errors can be corrected' - Webb on video technology

Video

'I cannot forgive you, Gary Lineker!'

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired