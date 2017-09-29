Jonathan Rea says he is "relaxed" ahead of this weekend's World Superbike round at Magny-Cours which should see him secure a third consecutive title in the series.

Rea leads the championship by 120 points and a victory in Saturday's race should see him crowned champion again.

The Northern Irishman says it would be "a dream" and "a fairytale" to clinch the championship by winning the race but adds it is "not the be-all and end-all".