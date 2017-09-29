BBC Sport - Proposed Northern Ireland circuit could host World Superbike round
Proposed Northern Ireland circuit could host World Superbikes round
- From the section Northern Ireland
World Superbikes chief Daniel Carrera believes a deal could be arrived at to bring a round of the global championships to the proposed new racetrack at Lake Torrent in Coalisland.
"It's a very interesting project for us. We know the culture, the passion for motorbike racing in Northern Ireland," said the World Superbikes executive director.
"We are very optimistic that we can find an agreement."
