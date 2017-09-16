World Superbikes: Rea on verge of hat-trick after win in Portugal

Northern Ireland's Jonathan Rea was World Superbike champion in 2015 and 2016

Jonathan Rea looks destined to be the first man to lift the World Superbike Championship three years in a row after a dominant win in Portugal on Saturday.

The Northern Irishman led from start to finish to take the chequered flag for the 10th time in 19 races this year.

The champion will go into Sunday's second race with a huge lead of 95 points over injury absentee Tom Sykes.

Chaz Davies of Wales recovered from ninth on the grid to take second place behind 30-year-old Rea.

Yorkshire man Sykes, the champion four years ago, was ruled out of both races after dislocating q finger in a practice session at Portimao.

Sykes remains in second place in the championship standings, but will be overtaken if Davies gets a top-three finish on Sunday.

Winner Rea finished 6.189 seconds ahead of Davies whose Ducati team-mate Marco Melandri of Italy held off England's Leon Camier for third place.