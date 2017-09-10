Gary Dunlop earns first road race win as Derek McGee takes Irish Superbike title

Gary Dunlop took victory in the Moto2/125 class at the north Dublin meeting

Gary Dunlop earned his first road race triumph on Sunday as Derek McGee clinched the Irish Superbike title at Killalane in north county Dublin.

McGee's third place in the open race was enough to secure him the title as he finished behind county Dublin duo Derek Sheils and Michael Sweeney.

The Mullingar man's superbike title added to the national supersport and supertwins titles he had already won.

Dunlop, son of the legendary Joey Dunlop, won the Moto3/125 class.

His fellow Ballymoney man Paul Robinson led the race early on before his retirement let in Dunlop to take a dominant victory ahead of Nigel Moore with Melissa Kennedy in third sport.

Sweeney won both supersport races with Seamus Elliott taking victory in the lightweight supersport 400 race.