Coleraine new leaders after win over Glenavon

Coleraine move to the top of the Irish Premiership table with a 4-2 win over Glenavon at the Showgrounds.

Darren McCauley scored two fine goals with Josh Carson poking home a third, while Adam Foley responded with a header for Glenavon.

Andrew Mitchell scored to give the Lurgan side hope but Ciaron Harkin's fierce strike made sure of the win for Coleraine.

Coleraine new leaders after win over Glenavon

