Coleraine move to the top of the Irish Premiership table with a 4-2 win over Glenavon at the Showgrounds.

Darren McCauley scored two fine goals with Josh Carson poking home a third, while Adam Foley responded with a header for Glenavon.

Andrew Mitchell scored to give the Lurgan side hope but Ciaron Harkin's fierce strike made sure of the win for Coleraine.