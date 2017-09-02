BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Coleraine new leaders after win over Glenavon
Coleraine move to the top of the Irish Premiership table with a 4-2 win over Glenavon at the Showgrounds.
Darren McCauley scored two fine goals with Josh Carson poking home a third, while Adam Foley responded with a header for Glenavon.
Andrew Mitchell scored to give the Lurgan side hope but Ciaron Harkin's fierce strike made sure of the win for Coleraine.
