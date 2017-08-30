BBC Sport - Face-off: Belfast Giants coach Adam Keefe hopes new signings can gel quickly
Face-off: Keefe hopes new Giants can gel quickly
- From the section Ice hockey
Belfast Giants coach Adam Keefe hopes the new signings on his roster can gel quickly as they prepare to begin their season against Dundee Stars in the Challenge Cup on Saturday.
BBC Sport NI spoke to a number of new faces in the group ahead of the new campaign - Sebastien Sylvestre, Jonathan Ferland, Spiro Goulakos, Brendan Connolly and Dustin Johner.
The Giants lost 6-4 to Manitoba Bisons in a pre-season friendly in Belfast on Saturday, but avenged that defeat with a 7-6 success in overtime on Sunday.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired