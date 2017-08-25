BBC Sport - Andrew Mooney double as Carrick beat Ballinamallard
Mooney double as Carrick beat Ballinamallard
Andrew Mooney scores both goals as Carrick beat Ballinamallard for their first win of the season.
He beat Mallards keeper Richard Brush with a superb lob in the first half and raced through to add another after the break.
Rangers keeper Harry Doherty saved a late penalty from Ballinamallard's Ryan Curran.
