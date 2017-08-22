BBC Sport - EuroHockey 2017: England's Ames relishing Ireland showdown

England's Ames relishing Ireland showdown

England midfielder David Ames is looking forward to Wednesday's crunch EuroHockey pool game against his former team Ireland.

Ames won 64 caps for Ireland before switching allegiance to England and Great Britain in 2013.

England need a win in Amsterdam to secure a semi-final spot while a draw would be enough for Ireland.

