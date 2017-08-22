BBC Sport - EuroHockey 2017: England's Ames relishing Ireland showdown
England's Ames relishing Ireland showdown
- From the section Northern Ireland
England midfielder David Ames is looking forward to Wednesday's crunch EuroHockey pool game against his former team Ireland.
Ames won 64 caps for Ireland before switching allegiance to England and Great Britain in 2013.
England need a win in Amsterdam to secure a semi-final spot while a draw would be enough for Ireland.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired