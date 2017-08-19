Chaz Davies wins in Germany but Jonathan Rea extends WSB lead

Northern Ireland's Jonathan Rea was world champion in 2015 and 2016

Jonathan Rea is closer to an unprecedented third straight World Superbike Championship by finishing second in Saturday's race in Germany.

Chaz Davies of Wales clinched his fifth win of the season, but Rea's second place extends his lead over Kawasaki team-mate Tom Skyes to 63 points.

Sykes of England finished third to fall further behind the Northern Irishman in the overall standings.

Nine races remain, including the second at the Lausitzring circuit on Sunday.

Skyes, celebrating his 32nd birthday, started on pole and was the early leader but was soon overtaken by Davies and Rea.

Italy's Marco Melandri was fourth, with Leon Camier in fifth and fellow Englishman Alex Lowes taking sixth place.

Afterwards Rea said his challenge had been hampered by a tyre problem.

"There was a huge vibration and all the time I was thinking about what happened at Donington," said Rea whose crash at the Leicestershire circuit in May was caused by tyre failure.

"I did not have so much confidence and tried to look after the tyre. In the end I had nothing to fight with and had to manage my own battle."