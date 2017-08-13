BBC Sport - Highlights of Saturday's Ulster Grand Prix road races at Dundrod

Highlights of Saturday's Ulster Grand Prix action

Watch highlights of all of Saturday's seven races from a thrilling day of action at the Ulster Grand Prix at Dundrod.

Peter Hickman was the man of the meeting with a hat-trick of victories, but Bruce Anstey pipped the Lincolnshire rider in the feature seven-lap Superbike event for his 13th success at the meeting.

Dean Harrison took his maiden triumph, Ivan Lintin took the flag in the Supertwins, and Northern Ireland riders Davy Morgan and Paul Robinson were the winners in the Lightweight and Ultra-lightweight classes.

