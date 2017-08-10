A rider has died after a fatal crash at the Dundrod 150 National race

Hodson was an experienced rider, who was the reigning Manx GP Supertwins champion.

An English rider has died following a crash at the Dundrod 150 National race at the Ulster Grand Prix on Thursday.

Jamie Hodson, 35, from Wigan was involved in an incident at the 'Joey's Windmill' section of the circuit.

His brother Rob Hodson was involved in the same incident, but was not seriously injured.

The race was immediately red-flagged and two riders were taken to hospital after being treated at the scene.

An experienced rider, Jamie Hodson was the reigning Manx GP Supertwins champion, and this year achieved a top 10 finish in the TT Lightweight race.

The organisers of the event, the Dundrod and District Motorcycle Club, offered their sincere condolences to the Hodson family and friends and asked for their privacy to be respected.