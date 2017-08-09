BBC Sport - Peter Hickman sets the pace in opening Superbike practice for Dundrod 150

Hickman 'can go a lot faster' at Ulster GP

Lincolnshire's Peter Hickman says he "can go a lot faster" after setting the quickest average lap speed in the opening Superbike practice session for the Dundrod 150 at over 131 miles per hour.

"It's basically my British Superbike machine that I'm riding, we have the bike set up more short circuit style than at the TT because Dundrod is very smooth and very fast," explained the 30-year-old Smith's BMW rider.

"This is my fourth year here so I'm starting to really find my way round the place," added the five-time Isle of Man TT podium finisher.

Top videos

Video

Hickman 'can go a lot faster' at Ulster GP

Video

One-man race! Makwala reaches 200m semi-finals

Video

Funny moments from 25 years of the Premier League

Video

GB's Langford misses out as Bosse takes 800m gold

Video

Dominant Van Niekerk wins 400m gold

Video

Watch: Great moments from US PGA history

  • From the section Golf
Video

Pick your favourite Premier League goal: 2012-17

Video

Conte still looking to improve squad

Video

Langford made move a little too late - Radcliffe

Video

Asher-Smith cruises into 200m semi-final

Video

Pole fault - Belgium's Art suffers painful exit

Video

Spotakova wins second world gold - 10 years on

Video

How sport changed life of teen cyclist

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired