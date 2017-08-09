BBC Sport - Ulster Grand Prix: Lee Johnston going through the pain barrier at Dundrod
Johnston going through pain barrier at Ulster GP
- From the section Northern Ireland
Fermanagh motorcycle road racer Lee Johnston explains that he is still targeting podium finishes at this week's Ulster Grand Prix despite not being 100% fit following his practice crash at the Isle of Man TT in June.
Johnston suffered a series of injuries, including a fractured back, when he came off during a Supersport practice session, but is glad to be back in action at Dundrod.
"The body is a little bit stiff and sore but it's getting the brain back up to speed that is the difficult thing. There is just that little bit of rustiness," said Johnston.
