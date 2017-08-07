All-Ireland Football quarter-final replay: Mayo beat Roscommon by 4-19 to 0-09

Andy Moran scores Mayo's second goal despite pressure from Roscommon's Niall Kilroy.

Mayo will face Kerry in the All-Ireland semi-finals after thrashing Roscommon in their quarter-final replay.

The two Connacht rivals cancelled each other out in a gripping first encounter but Roscommon were unable to contain Mayo's goal-scoring threat during their second meeting at Croke Park.

Three Mayo goals in the space of just six minutes effectively ended the contest before the half-time break.

Cillian O'Connor's goal in the 46th minute helped to seal a 22-point win.

After Roscommon's Donie Smith scored a late equalising point in the drawn match, Mayo appeared determined to avoid another sluggish start.

Despite the surprise absence of Footballer of the Year Lee Keegan from their starting team, Mayo raced into a six point lead as they held Roscommon scoreless for the opening 20 minutes.

Roscommon's Enda Smith and Niall McInerney both scored to briefly reduce the gap to just four points.

Mayo goal blitz

But the Connacht champions were left reeling when Kevin McLaughlin and Andy Moran both netted for Mayo within the space of 60 seconds and Keith Higgins added a third in the 28th minute.

Mayo led by 3-08 to 0-04 at half-time and any prospect of a Roscommon revival were ended when O'Connor netted with a low shot.

In a further blow for Roscommon substitute Fintan Cregg was sent off for a second bookable offence after punching Diarmuid O'Connor while he was on the ground.

Having laboured to victories over Derry, Clare and Cork in the qualifier series, Mayo advance to their seventh successive All-Ireland semi-final and will now face Kerry in Croke Park on 20 August.

Mayo: D Clarke; B Harrison, D Vaughan (0-01), K Higgins (1-00); C Boyle, C Barrett (0-01), P Durcan; T Parsons (0-01), S O'Shea; K McLoughlin (1-00), A O'Shea (0-02), D O'Connor (0-01); J Doherty (0-02), C O'Connor (1-06, 0-06f), A Moran (1-01).

Subs: C Loftus for Doherty 46, D Drake (0-01) for McLoughlin 56, A Dillon for Moran 61, S Coen (0-01) for Vaughan 61, D Kirby for A O'Shea 62, S Nally (0-02) for Barrett 65.

Roscommon: C Lavin; S McDermott, N McInerney, D Murray; J McManus, S Mullooly (0-01), B Stack; T O'Rourke, E Smith (0-01); C Fitzmaurice, N Kilroy (0-01), C Devaney (0-01); Cathal Compton, D Murtagh (0-04, 0-02f), C Connolly.

Subs: C Murtagh for Compton h/t, G Patterson for McDermott h/t, F Cregg for Connolly h/t, D Smith (0-01) for B Stack 46, I Kilbride for Devaney 60, Colin Compton for E Smith 62.