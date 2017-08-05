BBC Sport - 'We always believe we can win the All-Ireland' - Peter Harte
'We always believe we can win the All-Ireland'
Northern Ireland
Tyrone's Peter Harte says they believe they have what it takes to lift the Sam Maguire this year.
The Red Hands half-back was speaking after their 3-17 to 0-8 hammering of Armagh in the quarter-finals.
"All Mickey Harte teams believe they can win All-Irelands and I don't think we are any different," said the half-back.
