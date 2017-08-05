BBC Sport - 'Brilliant outcome for average Tyrone' says manager Mickey Harte

Tyrone boss Mickey Harte says his team still have plenty to work on - despite hammering Armagh 3-17 to 0-8 in the All-Ireland quarter-finals.

The Red Hands now face holders Dublin who beat Monaghan 1-19 to 0-12 in the last eight.

