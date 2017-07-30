BBC Sport - 'Armagh have best players in the country' - Jamie Clarke

'Armagh have best players in the country' - Clarke

Armagh's Jamie Clarke says they want to 'rip up the script' when they play in the quarter-finals of the All-Ireland Championship.

The Orchard County will be underdogs as they will face champions Dublin or Ulster title winners Tyrone in the last eight.

"As individuals, we have the best players in the country. It is all about doing it on the day," said Clarke.

Top videos

Video

'Armagh have best players in the country' - Clarke

Video

GB's Shriever wins dramatic BMX world gold

  • From the section Cycling
Video

Jennings bounced out by Rabada

  • From the section Cricket
Video

How Ennis-Hill created World Championships history

Video

Slip sliding away: Euro 2017 quarter-final off in rainy Rotterdam

Video

Highlights: Netherlands book semi-final spot

Video

120 miles a week & chasing a bike - Farah's training regime

Video

Pint-Sized TMS: Tuffers' batting advice & Jennings reprieved

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Anderson on Roland-Jones & taking the Tube

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Watch all 11 tries as Hull thrash Leeds in semis

Video

Rivera wins sprint to take RideLondon Classique

  • From the section Cycling
Video

100% belief England can beat France - Stoney

Video

Hull's Shaul scores 75-yard try to seal final place

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Open Water swimming

Swim England Open Water Festival- Team2k Relay Event
People on an athletics track

Team Personal Best: Springfield Running Group

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired