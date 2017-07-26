English rider Guy Martin ends road racing stint with Honda

Road racer Guy Martin says he will not compete for Honda for the rest of 2017 after a frustrating season.

The English rider crashed at this year's TT and the Fireblade bike has been plagued by mechanical problems.

Martin told MCN that he was quitting road racing but he later clarifying his position on Facebook.

"I've not given up on racing or road racing but I've got no plans to do anymore road racing on the Hondas this year," he said.

Martin didn't race at the North West 200 after team-mate John McGuinness crashed in practice and he will not compete in next month's Ulster Grand Prix.

He added: "The TT was a bloody disaster, aside from walking the dog and racing the Mugen, I didn't enjoy it.

"It was clear even before that we were going to struggle and then it turned into me really being a test rider, which I did.

"But after we did more testing at Cadwell a few weeks back, I said to the team the bike won't be competitive at the Ulster Grand Prix and they decided to withdraw me from the event, although they didn't tell me, which is OK as the decision was made for me.

"There's no unfinished business and I want to race classics and oddball stuff."