BBC Sport - Medallists home after Commonwealth Youth Games success in Bahamas
Medallists home after Games success in Bahamas
- From the section Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland competitors are welcomed home after their success at the Commonwealth Youth Games in the Bahamas.
Sprinter Aaron Sexton and high jumper Sommer Lecky won gold, while five silver and five bronze medals were also secured by NI team members.
Northern Ireland are hoping to host the next Commonwealth Youth Games in 2021.
