BBC Sport - Northern Ireland youths celebrate Commonwealth medals
NI youths celebrate Commonwealth medals
- From the section Northern Ireland
Competitors from Northern Ireland reflect on their success at the Commonwealth Youth Games in the Bahamas.
Aaron Sexton (200m) and Sommer Lecky (high jump) got NI's gold medals while freestyle swimmer Rachel Bethel achieved two silvers.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired