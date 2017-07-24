BBC Sport - Northern Ireland youths celebrate Commonwealth medals

NI youths celebrate Commonwealth medals

Competitors from Northern Ireland reflect on their success at the Commonwealth Youth Games in the Bahamas.

Aaron Sexton (200m) and Sommer Lecky (high jump) got NI's gold medals while freestyle swimmer Rachel Bethel achieved two silvers.

