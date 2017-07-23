Aaron Sexton wins 200m gold at Commonwealth Youth Games

Aaron Sexton celebrates winning the 200m final at the Commonwealth Youth Games

Aaron Sexton has won 200m gold for Northern Ireland at the Commonwealth Youth Games in the Bahamas.

The 16-year-old North Down runner clocked 21.57 in Sunday's final to clinch victory with Danelson Mahautiere of Dominica close behind in 21.61.

Sexton was the fourth fastest qualifier for the final but the teenager sprinted to Northern Ireland's first gold in the 2017 Games.

It was the 11th medal won by Northern Ireland so far in the Bahamas.