British Superbikes: Northern Ireland pair on podium at Brands Hatch

Andrew Irwin was second in the British Supersport sprint race at the English circuit

Andrew Irwin and David Allingham secured second-place finishes in the Supersport class in the latest BSB round in England.

Carrick rider Irwin clinched a podium spot in the sprint race while Eglington's Allingham was second in Sunday's feature race.

Michael Laverty was the best of the NI competitors in the British Superbikes with ninth in race two.

Laverty was 13th in race one while Glenn Irwin was 14th in race two.

Irwin came in 16th in the opener while Andy Reid was 19th and 18th.

Shane Byrne raced to a double and he tops the standings with Irwin 11th and Laverty down in 13th.

Clogher's Keith Farmer, who failed to finish the Supersport feature race after coming fourth in the sprint, retains his lead the series.

Andrew Irwin is 22 points behind in third and three clear of fourth-placed Allingham.