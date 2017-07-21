Down's McKernan appeals against the black card he received against Tyrone

McKernan requested a hearing after he was punished for an off-the-ball collision with Tyrone's Sean Cavanagh.

Kevin McKernan is available for Down's All-Ireland qualifier against Monaghan on 29 July after successfully appealing against the black card he was shown during the Ulster final loss to Tyrone.

McKernan was punished for an off-the-ball challenge on Sean Cavanagh early in the second half of of the decider.

It was his third black card of the year, which carries a one-match ban.

The GAA's Central Hearings Committee rescinded the punishment after ruling the offence was not proven.

The news will come as a major boost to Down manager Eamonn Burns ahead of their rematch against Monaghan at Corke Park.

Meanwhile, Kildare will be able to call on influential midfielder Kevin Feely for their Round 4B qualifier against Armagh after the Lilywhites successfully challenged a black card he had picked-up against Clare during the National League.

The 24-year-old was expected to be suspended for the match against the Orchard county after he received his third black card of the season during Kildare's Leinster final defeat to Dublin.