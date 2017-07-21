Ireland defeat France in a thrilling penalty shoot-out in the World League 3 play-off in Johannesburg on Friday.

Irish won the shoot-out in Johannesburg 4-3 after the 5th-8th place play-off ended 1-1.

Ireland will play New Zealand in the 5th-6th place play-off on Saturday, with the winners guaranteed a spot in next year's World Cup finals and the losers also likely to qualify for the London tournament.