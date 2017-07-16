Proposed Casement Park design displayed at Ulster Football Final

The latest proposed design for a redeveloped Casement Park stadium is shown on a big screen to spectators at Sunday's Ulster Football Final at Clones.

Ulster GAA submitted its new planning application for the Provincial Stadium at Casement Park in early 2017 over two years after a High Court judge quashed a ministerial decision to grant planning approval.

The capacity of the proposed stadium would be 34,186 - down by almost 4,000 on the GAA's original plan.