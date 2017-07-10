Southern 100: Michael Dunlop chases fourth Solo Championship title

Michael Dunlop aims for further success after winning the Senior TT on the Isle of Man in June

Michael Dunlop is aiming to secure a fourth Solo Championship title at this week's Southern 100 road races held over the 4.25-mile Billown circuit.

Dunlop previously occupied the top step of the podium in 2011, 2012 and 2016 and rides the Bennett's Suzuki.

Dean Harrison, Dan Kneen, Ivan Lintin and William Dunlop are expected to be among his chief rivals for top honours.

Three-time Solo Championship winner Guy Martin is absent as further testing is still being carried out on his Honda.

The Lincolnshire rider crashed out of the Superbike race at the Isle of Man TT last month and opted to sit out the Senior event later in the week.

Bradford rider Harrison holds the lap record at 114.601mph from 2014 and will be on board Silicone Engineering Kawasaki machinery.

Lintin rides for the Dafabet RC Express Kawasaki outfit, while Manxman Kneen will hope to build on a successful TT as he competes for Penz13.com BMW.

Jamie Coward pilots BMW and Honda machines for the Radcliffe's Butchers team, with James Cowton on board a fleet of McAdoo Kawasakis in various classes.

Ryan Kneen, Adam McLean, Dan Hegarty, Dominic Herbertson and Daley Mathison should also be in the mix, while notable newcomers to the meeting near Castletown include Joe Thompson, Derek McGee and Sam West.

A total of 14 solo races and two sidecar outings make up a busy schedule, with racing getting underway with three races on Tuesday night, followed by four on Wednesday evening and nine on Thursday morning and afternoon.

A prize fund of £36,015 is on offer, including £3,400 for the winner of the feature Solo Championship.

A quality sidecar entry is headed by Ben and Tom Birchall, John Holden and Lee Cain , Dave Molyneux and Dan Sayle, Conrad Harrison and Andrew Winkle and Tim Reeves and Mark Wilkes.