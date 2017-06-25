All-Ireland qualifiers: Armagh 0-20 Fermanagh 0-11

Armagh achieved only their second Championship victory during Kieran McGeeney's three years as manager

All-Ireland qualifiers round 1B: Armagh v Fermanagh Armagh scorers: A Murnin 0-2, R Grugan 0-5, J Clarke 0-3, C O'Hanlon 0-1, N Grimley 0-6, S Campbell 0-2, Rafferty 0-1 Fermanagh scorers: T Corrigan 0-6, R Lyons 0-2, E Donnelly 0-1, S Quigley 0-2

Armagh proved too strong for Fermanagh in Sunday's Round 1B qualifier in the All-Ireland Football Championship.

The result will come as a relief to manager Kieran McGeeney as he needed to improve on a record of just one win in seven games at Championship level.

Fermanagh did score five points in a row to lead by three in the first half.

But after that Armagh took command and were 0-13 to 0-7 up when Fermanagh's Eoin Donnelly was sent off after picking up a second yellow card.

The Orchard county, whose Ulster ambitions had been ended by Down at the quarter-final stage, will discover their next opponents on Monday when the draw for round 2B is made.

For Fermanagh, the Championship road ends in disappointment at the Athletic Grounds and there will be speculation about whether Pete McGrath's four-year tenure as manager will be extended.

The Erne county were well beaten 1-20 to 1-11 by Monaghan in the preliminary round of the Ulster Championship and were second best again in this first-round qualifier.

More to follow.

All-Ireland SFC qualifiers Armagh 0-20 Fermanagh 0-11 London 0-12 Carlow 0-13 Offaly 0-16 Cavan 1-17

Leinster Senior Football semi-final Dublin 4-29 Westmeath 0-10