British Superbikes: Glenn Irwin suffers arm injury in Knockhill crash

Glenn Irwin celebrates his Superbikes feature race win at the North West 200 last month

Northern Ireland rider Glenn Irwin has been taken to hospital with an arm injury after crashing during British Superbikes practice in Scotland.

The 27-year-old from Carrickfergus came off at turn six on the Knockhill circuit in Friday's session.

Irwin has suffered "possible fracture/dislocation of elbow and shoulder", according to BSB Twitter.

He was returning to BSB action after winning the feature Superbike race at the North West 200 last month.

Irwin edged out fellow Carrick man Alastair Seeley to secure his first victory at the road race meeting.

The Be Wiser Ducati rider lies fifth in the British Superbikes standings and 48 points behind leader Leon Haslam.