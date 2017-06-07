Carl Frampton confirms his next fight will be in Belfast

Frampton is set to return to Belfast to fight for the first time since losing his WBA featherweight title

Carl Frampton has confirmed he will return to the ring for a fight in his hometown Belfast on 29 July.

The featherweight has not fought since his loss to Leo Santa Cruz in their WBA title fight in Las Vegas.

Frampton, 30, had promised his next bout would be in Belfast during the summer and Windsor Park is thought to be the likely venue.

The opponent has yet to be named but Frampton has already ruled out a fight against IBF champion Lee Selby.

Further details will be announced next week.

Frampton had promised that his next fight would be in Belfast after four fights on the road

Former two-weight world champion Frampton lost his WBA featherweight title to Santa Cruz in January. He was initially expected to fight the Mexican for a third time this summer but that bout failed to materialise.

A showdown against Selby had also been mooted but Frampton has confirmed that the Welsh fighter is unavailable as he is set to defend his IBF title against mandatory challenger Jonathan Victor Barros later this month.