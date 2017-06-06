BBC Sport - Having led Arizona State to NCAA success Olivia Mehaffey has big ambitions for the summer
Mehaffey encourged by Arizona State's NCAA victory
- From the section Northern Ireland
Olivia Mehaffey is hoping her starring role in Arizona State's NCAA Championship victory will mark the start of a successful summer.
The Tandragee golfer led from the front as the Sun Devils won their first national team title since 2009 - beating Illinois Northwestern University in the final.
After completing her first year at University, Mehaffey is planning a busy summer break that will include the British Open and the European Team Championships.
