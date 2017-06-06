BBC Sport - Regent House appoint former Scottish international Budge Pountney as Head of Rugby.

Former Scotland captain to coach Regent House

Former Scotland captain Budge Pountney is the new Head of Rugby at Regent House School in Newtownards.

Pountney was Northampton Saints Director of Rugby from 2003 to 2005 and recently served as Head of Rugby at Marlborough College in England.

His recruitment follows the recent appointment of ex-Ulster coach Neil Doak as Performance and Development Manager for Rugby and Cricket at Campbell College in Belfast.

This video is available in the UK only.

Top videos

Video

Former Scotland captain to coach Regent House

Video

Buttler's late rally helps England to Trophy win

Video

5 great Defoe goals as he nears Bournemouth move

Video

Butland on England's Royal Marine boot camp

Video

Dangerman Williamson removed on 87

Video

England's Ball bowls Ronchi first ball

Video

New Arsenal signing's record-breaking own goal

Video

Look out! Buttler blast troubles cameraman

Video

England and NZ pause for minute's silence

Video

Watch Tiote's stunner against Arsenal

Video

Murray ready for Nishikori quarter-final

Video

Boult brilliantly catches England's Moeen

Video

Relieved Root survives run out scare

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Keeping Active

Multi-Sport Holiday Course
Buggycise in Action

Buggycise

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired