Isle of Man TT: Fermanagh rider Lee Johnston airlifted to hospital after crash

Fermanagh rider Lee Johnston has crashed in practice for the Isle of Man TT and has been airlifted to Noble's Hospital on the island.

Johnston, 28, was reported to have been conscious at the scene of the incident which occurred at the Greeba Castle section of the circuit.

He was riding a Padgett's Supersport Honda and the session was red-flagged after the crash.

Johnston had earlier set the fastest speed of Saturday's Supersport session.

The Northern Irishman was taken to hospital by air-med helicopter.

Maguiresbridge man Johnston had been due to ride a BMW in the Superbike and Superstock classes and was scheduled to compete for Ryan Farquhar's KMR team in the Lightweight class for Supertwins.