Jonathan Rea says his row with World Superbike rival Chaz Davies last month at Assen was "childish" after the Welshman accused the defending champion of blocking him during a superpole lap.

"These things become old news very quickly but from the media's point of view and his point of view, he wants to drag it out a little bit longer," Rea told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.

Rea will aim to extend his 74-point championship lead at this weekend's British round at Donington Park.