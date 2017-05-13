North West 200: Record holder Seeley races to 2017 four-timer

Alastair Seeley moves into an early lead in the Supersport race on Saturday

Alastair Seeley took his record tally of North West 200 wins to 21 as he completed a four-timer on Saturday.

The Carrickfergus rider followed up a Thursday win with success in the opening Superbike race and the Supersport and Superstock events.

However, he was edged out by fellow Carrick man Glenn Irwin in a thrilling feature Superbike race.

The pair fought it out to the line to complete Saturday's racing, which had a three-hour rain delay.

"If you get one win here it is an achievement, so to get four is amazing," said Seeley.

The blue riband race provided a fitting finale as Seeley missed out on equalling Phillip McCallen's record of five wins at a single North West 200 meeting.

Maiden win for Irwin

It was a first NW 200 victory for Irwin on his Be Wiser PBM Ducati and it was hard earned in a superb tussle, while Ian Hutchinson cam home third.

"It's an unbelievable feeling - when you are a lad you dream of this so I'm living the dream," said Irwin.

Seeley dominated Saturday's opening Superbike race, winning by 21.61 seconds from Michael Rutter.

Fermanagh man Lee Johnston completed the podium after the race was reduced to four laps because of the wet conditions.

The Superstock race was red-flagged as rain returned but Seeley was declared the winner as the race was more than three-quarters completed.

His Tyco BMW team-mate Ian Hutchinson was back in second with Rutter completing the podium places.

Supersport success

Seeley was forced to retire from Thursday night's Supersport race but he made no mistake in the second contest as he started on pole on his Gearlink Kawasaki.

The 37-year-old, who now has a record 32 podium finishes at the NW 200, led for most of the race and there was a comfortable gap to the Dunlop brothers at the chequered flag.

"I rode smart and then I just got my head down on the last lap," he said.

"I gauged the conditions because they were changing all the time. When guys got past me I made sure I didn't fall too far behind."

Tobermore rider Adam McLean ensured it was a Northern Ireland top-four in Saturday's opener.

Farquhar celebrates Rutter win

Rutter won the Supertwins race, his 14th North West 200 victory, and the Englishman was followed in by Dan Cooper and Martin Jessopp.

Ryan Farquhar was seriously injured at the event last year but the KMR team boss was back to see Rutter winning on one of his machines.

Michael Rutter and team owner Ryan Farquhar embrace after the Supertwins success

"You don't know how much this means to me. Last year I was fighting for my life and here we are celebrating a victory," said the emotional Dungannon man.

"I have been to hell and back - I am trying not to cry."

SATURDAY'S VAUXHALL NORTH WEST 200 RESULTS

Supersport 1. Alastair Seeley (NI) Kawasaki 29:07.172 2. William Dunlop (NI) Yamaha +4.078 secs 3. Michael Dunlop (NI) Yamaha 4.552 4. Adam McLean (NI) Kawasaki 6.137 5. Ian Hutchinson (Eng) Yamaha 10.259 6. James Hillier (Eng) Honda 10.425

Superbike (1) 1. Alastair Seeley (NI) BMW 18:53.624 2. Michael Rutter (Eng) BMW +21.610 3. Lee Johnston (NI) Honda 28.007 4. Glenn Irwin (NI) Ducati 31.220 5. Peter Hickman (Eng) BMW 32.132 6. Derek Sheils (ROI) Suzuki 32.678

Supertwins 1. Michael Rutter (Eng) Kawasaki 19:15.234 2. Dan Cooper (Eng) Kawasaki +0.697 3. Martin Jessopp (Eng) Kawasaki 2.114 4. Michael Sweeney (ROI) Kawasaki 40.420 5. Marty Lennon (NI) Kawasaki 40.810 6. Jamie Cowton (Eng) Kawasaki 41.177

Superstock 1. Alastair Seeley (NI) BMW 17: 54.458 2. Ian Hutchinson (Eng) BMW +0.226 3. Michael Rutter (Eng) BMW 0.690 4. Lee Johnston (NI) BMW 0.918 5. Peter Hickman (Eng) BMW 1.367 6. Dean Harrison (Eng) Kawasaki 18.786