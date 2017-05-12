BBC Sport - Martin Jessopp claims Supertwin victory on opening race day at the North West 200

NW200: Supertwin success for Jessopp

Martin Jessopp adds the Supertwin title to his haul after earlier winning the Supersport race on the first day of racing at the North West 200.

Jessopp rounded out the best day of his career at the Triangle course as he won a thrilling duel against Michael Rutter to win the final race of the evening.

Rutter had shrunk Jessopp's lead of almost three seconds down to just a few bike lengths going into the closing stages but the Somerset man held his nerve to secure a memorable double.

