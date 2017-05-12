BBC Sport - Seeley wins Superstock race on the first night of racing at NW200.
Seeley extends winning record at NW200
Alaister Seeley has added to his record tally of wins at the North West 200 after winning the Superstock race on the first night of racing.
The Carrickfergus man recovered from the disappointment of an early exit from the opening Supersport race to dominate the Superstock class.
The win takes Seeley's career tally at the Triangle course to 18 wins.
