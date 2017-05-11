BBC Sport - Alastair Seeley celebrates 18th North West 200 win

Seeley celebrates 18th North West 200 win

Alastair Seeley extends his all-time record of North West 200 wins to 18 as he clinches a Superstock triumph on the first night of racing at the meeting.

Carrickfergus man Seeley, 37, set a lap record of four minutes, 22.7 seconds as he extended his North West winning run meeting to 10 straight years.

Top videos

Video

Seeley celebrates 18th North West 200 win

Video

Who are Ajax's young stars making history?

Video

Conte asks Chelsea to turn 'good' season 'great'

Video

Sign contract or be sold - Koeman's Barkley ultimatum

Video

Bradford City fire remembered

Video

Cyclist celebrates stage win a lap early

  • From the section Cycling
Video

Wenger praises 'convincing' Arsenal

Video

Puel frustrated with lack of goals

Video

Mourinho & Rooney have one thing on their minds

Audio

Savage: Rooney is the most under-appreciated player in British football

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Have you heard the one about the Irishman who saved FC Barcelona?

Video

Man City's Duggan scores 18-minute hat-trick

Video

Survivors at Chapecoense crash scene

  • From the section News

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Tennis ball sitting at the bottom of a net

Great British Tennis Weekend
Lady and gentleman playing tennis

Racket Mornings in Epsom

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired