BBC Sport - Alastair Seeley celebrates 18th North West 200 win
Alastair Seeley extends his all-time record of North West 200 wins to 18 as he clinches a Superstock triumph on the first night of racing at the meeting.
Carrickfergus man Seeley, 37, set a lap record of four minutes, 22.7 seconds as he extended his North West winning run meeting to 10 straight years.
