BBC Sport - Jessopp clinches double at North West 200
Jessopp clinches North West 200 double
- From the section Northern Ireland
Somerset's Martin Jessopp, 31, earns his first North West victories as he wins the Supersport and Supertwin races.
The Yeovil Marshes man edged out Ian Hutchinson to win Thursday evening's opening Supersport race and then held off Michael Rutter in a thrilling Supertwin battle.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired