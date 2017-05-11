North West 200: Record holder Seeley clinches 18th win as Jessopp earns double

Record holder Seeley's Superstock victory extended his run of NW 200 victories to 10 straight years

North West 200 international road races Dates: Tuesday 9 May-Saturday 13 May Venue: Triangle Circuit, Portstewart, Coleraine, Portrush Coverage: All practices and races live on the BBC sport website and BBC Radio Ulster; Highlights on BBC One NI Friday 12 May, Sunday 14 May and Monday 15 May

Alastair Seeley extended his all-time record of North West 200 wins to 18 as he clinched a Superstock triumph on the first night of racing at the meeting.

Carrickfergus man Seeley, 37, set a lap record of four minutes, 22.7 seconds as he extended his North West winning run meeting to 10 straight years.

Somerset's Martin Jessopp earned his first North West victories as he won the Supersport and Supertwin races.

Jessopp and Rutter swapped lap records in a thrilling Supertwin race.

More to follow.