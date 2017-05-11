North West 200: Record holder Alastair Seeley on pole positions
|North West 200 international road races
|Dates: Tuesday 9 May-Saturday 13 May Venue: Triangle Circuit, Portstewart, Coleraine, Portrush
|Coverage: All practices and races live on the BBC sport website and BBC Radio Ulster; Highlights on BBC One NI Friday 12 May, Sunday 14 May and Monday 15 May
Record holder Alastair Seeley will be on pole position in the Supersport and Superstock races when he tries to add to his tally of North West 200 wins.
The 37-year-old from Carrickfergus has won 17 races on the 8.9-mile Northern Ireland road circuit and goes for more glory on Thursday and Saturday.
Thursday's final qualifying session was halted because of an accident involving English rider John McGuinness.
The 45-year-old sustained a suspected broken leg, race organisers said.
Last year Seeley won both Supersport races and he was top of the podium in North West three events in in 2012 and 2015.
His first NW200 was in 2008 and last year he beat the 15 wins achieved by the late Robert Dunlop.
Michael Rutter showed he is in the form to add to his 13 North West 200 wins by taking pole position in the Superbike class.
The 45-year-old's last NW success was in 2012.
Seeley was second in the Superbikes ahead of Northern Ireland riders Glenn Irwin and Michael Dunlop.
THURSDAY'S VAUXHALL NORTH WEST 200 PRACTICE TIMES
|Superbikes
|1. Michael Rutter
|BMW
|122.345 mph
|2. Alastair Seeley
|BMW
|121.81
|3. Glenn Irwin
|Ducati
|121.566
|4. Michael Dunlop
|Suzuki
|121.10
|5. Martin Jessopp
|BMW
|121.311
|6. Peter Hickman
|BMW
|199.842
|Supersport
|1. Alastair Seeley
|Kawasaki
|116.812 mph
|2. Lee Johnston
|Honda
|116.298
|3. Michael Dunlop
|Yamaha
|115.751
|4. Martin Jessopp
|Triumph
|115.530
|5. Dean Harrison
|Kawasaki
|115.466
|6. James Hiller
|Kawasaki
|115.300
|Supertwins
|1. Martin Jessopp
|Kawasaki
|109.226 mph
|2. Michael Rutter
|Kawasaki
|108.799
|3. Dan Cooper
|Kawasaki
|107.910
|4. Lee Johnston
|Kawasaki
|107.416
|5. Ivan Lintin
|Kawasaki
|107.336
|6. Derek Shiels
|Kawasaki
|106.280
|Superstock
|1. Alastair Seeley
|BMW
|123.203 mph
|2. Michael Ruter
|BMW
|121.820
|3. Lee Johnston
|BMW
|120.633
|4. Ian Hutchinson
|BMW
|120.597
|5. Dean Harrison
|Kawasaki
|120.446
|6. Martin Jessopp
|BMW
|120.140