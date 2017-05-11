North West 200: Record holder Alastair Seeley on pole positions

Alastair Seeley was a double winner in the Supersport class at last year's North West 200

North West 200 international road races Dates: Tuesday 9 May-Saturday 13 May Venue: Triangle Circuit, Portstewart, Coleraine, Portrush Coverage: All practices and races live on the BBC sport website and BBC Radio Ulster; Highlights on BBC One NI Friday 12 May, Sunday 14 May and Monday 15 May

Record holder Alastair Seeley will be on pole position in the Supersport and Superstock races when he tries to add to his tally of North West 200 wins.

The 37-year-old from Carrickfergus has won 17 races on the 8.9-mile Northern Ireland road circuit and goes for more glory on Thursday and Saturday.

Thursday's final qualifying session was halted because of an accident involving English rider John McGuinness.

The 45-year-old sustained a suspected broken leg, race organisers said.

Last year Seeley won both Supersport races and he was top of the podium in North West three events in in 2012 and 2015.

His first NW200 was in 2008 and last year he beat the 15 wins achieved by the late Robert Dunlop.

Michael Rutter showed he is in the form to add to his 13 North West 200 wins by taking pole position in the Superbike class.

The 45-year-old's last NW success was in 2012.

Seeley was second in the Superbikes ahead of Northern Ireland riders Glenn Irwin and Michael Dunlop.

THURSDAY'S VAUXHALL NORTH WEST 200 PRACTICE TIMES

Superbikes 1. Michael Rutter BMW 122.345 mph 2. Alastair Seeley BMW 121.81 3. Glenn Irwin Ducati 121.566 4. Michael Dunlop Suzuki 121.10 5. Martin Jessopp BMW 121.311 6. Peter Hickman BMW 199.842

Supersport 1. Alastair Seeley Kawasaki 116.812 mph 2. Lee Johnston Honda 116.298 3. Michael Dunlop Yamaha 115.751 4. Martin Jessopp Triumph 115.530 5. Dean Harrison Kawasaki 115.466 6. James Hiller Kawasaki 115.300

Supertwins 1. Martin Jessopp Kawasaki 109.226 mph 2. Michael Rutter Kawasaki 108.799 3. Dan Cooper Kawasaki 107.910 4. Lee Johnston Kawasaki 107.416 5. Ivan Lintin Kawasaki 107.336 6. Derek Shiels Kawasaki 106.280