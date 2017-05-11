John McGuinness in hospital with suspected leg break after North West 200 crash

McGuinness in action on his Honda superbike in Tuesday's practice session at the North West 200

English road racer John McGuinness has been taken to hospital after suffering a suspected broken leg in a crash at the North West 200 in Northern Ireland.

A tweet from McGuinness' Honda Racing team said the Morecombe rider was "conscious and is going to hospital with a suspected broken leg".

Race organisers later said McGuinness, 45, had been taken to Belfast's Royal Victoria Hospital by ambulance.

McGuinness has earned 23 Isle of Man TT wins during his career.

That puts him second in the all-time TT list behind the legendary late Joey Dunlop, who won 26 times at the Isle of Man meeting.

McGuinness has also earned six North West 200 wins during his 27-year career.

The accident happened at the Primrose Hill section of the course around 20 minutes before Thursday's practice session was scheduled to end.

McGuinness dislocated a thumb during a Honda team test at Castle Combe in early April.

Lancashire rider Malachi Mitchell-Thomas became the 17th rider to die in the history of the high-speed event when he was killed in a Supertwins race at last year's meeting.

Racing will resume around 17:30 BST on Thursday evening when Supersport, Superstock and Supertwins races will take place.

There will be five further races on Saturday's main race day at the Northern Ireland meeting.